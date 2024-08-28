Manchester United flop Wout Weghorst on the move again! Netherlands international set to complete permanent transfer away from Burnley

The attacker failed to make an impact at Old Trafford and will now be trying his luck back in his native country

Wout Weghorst is seemingly on his way to Ajax after the Eredivisie giants reached an agreement in principle with Burnley over the permanent transfer of the towering striker, De Telegraaf reports.

The Netherlands international never really failed to make much of an impact at Burnley and enjoyed spells at Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim over the course of the last two seasons.

Weghorst famously failed to score a single goal during his time at United, although he did end up lifting the Carabao Cup during his temporary spell at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old is due to undergo his medical at Ajax on Wednesday and is then expected to sign a two-year at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Weghorst's arrival at Ajax potentially spells the end of Chuba Akpom's time at the Amsterdam side, with Ajax keen to cash in on the former Middlesbrough star before the end of the transfer window.

Akpom only has a couple of days left to find a new club, though, with Ajax aiming to sell the striker in the January window if a move doesn't materialise over the next few days.

The arrival of Weghorst at Ajax also means Brian Brobbey now faces stiff competition for a spot in the starting XI once more.

The powerful striker enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign, but has struggled to get going in the early stages of the new season as he has yet to reach peak fitness levels after taking part in Euro 2024.