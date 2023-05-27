Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland sweeps Premier League player and young player of the year awards

- Haaland clean sweep
- City striker has scored 36 league goals
- Has already won the Premier League title
WHAT HAPPENED? The Norway international has subsequently continued a streak, meaning a City player has won the player of the year gong in each of the past four seasons; Kevin De Bruyne won in 2019-20 and 2021-22, with Ruben Dias victorious in 2020-21; Phil Foden held the young player prize before Haaland.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has enjoyed a simply sublime debut season at City and has scored 52 goals in all competitions. Having swept the awards, City will now hope to complete a historic treble as they prepare to play Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? He will hope to finish off the season with two more trophies, and is likely to continue sweeping individual awards as the campaign draws to a close.