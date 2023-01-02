Man Utd preparing €60m offer for France star Kolo Muani - but they face competition from Bayern Munich

Manchester United are preparing a €60m offer for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, but could face competition from Bayern Munich.

Man Utd eyeing Kolo Muani

Only moved to Frankfurt last summer

Bayern also interested in France star

WHAT'S HAPPENING? With United desperate for a new striker to bolster their slim attacking options following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, L'Equipe report that the Red Devils are readying an offer of €60m for Eintracht's Randal Kolo Muani, who starred for France at the 2022 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that United are not alone in their interest, though, and face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature. However, with Kolo Muani only having joined the club from Nantes last summer, it is believed he wishes to remain at Frankfurt for the time being.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern have held talks with his representatives and would be looking to let Kolo Muani stay at Eintracht for the rest of the season, but are yet to table an offer like United are reportedly preparing to do. The 24-year-old has five goals and eight assists to his name so far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLO MUANI? With United exploring all possible options to add to their attacking ranks this January, mainly more affordable players, a move for Kolo Muani appears unlikely, especially with him only joining Eintracht this season. The Frenchman's main focus will be on finishing his 2022-23 campaign strong.