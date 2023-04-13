Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes suspended for Europa League quarter-final second leg vs Sevilla - but it might not matter

- Midfielder suspended for card accumulation
- Given yellow for handball
- But Man Utd might not need him
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder was booked for a contentious handball late in the first half, and will have to watch the second leg of the knockout tie from the stands after accumulating too many yellow cards. However, with Manchester United in control at Old Trafford, they may be safe in their quest to advance from the quarter-final even without Fernandes.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have established a two-goal aggregate lead over the Spanish side at Old Trafford through unlikely scorer Marcel Sabitzer, and appear to be in control of the tie.
WHAT NEXT? Although Fernandes is suspended for the Europa League, he will still appear in the Premier League, and figures to be in the XI when United travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.