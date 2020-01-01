Man Utd making progress & working towards long-term success under Solskjaer - Woodward

The Red Devils' executive vice-chairman has backed the Norwegian to take the team forward and deliver on a shared "footballing vision"

's rebuild is coming along nicely with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, according to Ed Woodward, who thinks foundations for future success have been put down at Old Trafford over the last year.

Solskjaer was handed a three-year contract as the Red Devils' new permanent head coach in March 2019, following an impressive interim spell in charge.

The Norwegian has since set about stamping his own mark on the squad, clearing out the dead wood while investing in young, homegrown talent to usher in a new era at the club.

More teams

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling and Ander Herrera all left United last summer, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James drafted in.

United capitalised on a growing sense of optimism by beating 4-0 at home on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 campaign, but ultimately failed to build on that result amid a series of injuries to key personnel.

The Red Devils now find themselves in fifth in the Premier League standings, but they have enjoyed an upturn in results since returning to action after the winter break.

Solskjaer was able to add Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes to his ranks in January, along with former frontman Odion Ighalo, who moved to the club on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Fernandes contributed a goal and assist during a 3-0 victory over Watford on Sunday, and United are slowly beginning to look like a force again heading into the business end of the season.

Woodward has been encouraged by the team's recent progress, and he remains convinced that Solskjaer is the right man to revive past glories in the coming years.

"We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the and the as we enter the final third of the season," United's executive vice-chairman said in a statement following the release of the club's second-quarter financial results.

Article continues below

"We have continued to make progress on our squad rebuild, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought in and players that have come through our academy; the foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole."

Solskjaer's men will be back in Europa League action on Thursday, with set to arrive at Old Trafford for the second leg of their round of 32 tie.

United will turn their attention back to the Premier League thereafter, as they prepare to take in a trip to Goodison Park to face fellow top-four hopefuls on Sunday.