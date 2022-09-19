Man Utd hostile takeover bid 'moving forward as planned', says Knighton

Michael Knighton has claimed that his “hostile bid” to remove the Glazers from Manchester United and complete a takeover is “moving forward”.

Red Devils not up for sale

Fans want Glazers out

Approaches being lined up

WHAT HAPPENED? Opposition to American ownership at Old Trafford has continued to build during the 2022-23 campaign, with a disgruntled fan base making it clear that they want to see changes made at boardroom level. Knighton, who came close to acquiring the Red Devils back in 1989, has returned to the fore – along with Britain's richest man, Sir James Ratcliffe – and efforts are being made to wrestle control of Premier League heavyweights away from a family that has been in power since 2005.

WHAT THEY SAID: Knighton has posted on social media as questions continue to be asked over whether the Glazers can be talked into selling: “Thank you ALL for the wonderful messages of support. There is much going on behind the scenes. Things are moving forward as planned. I apologise I can't be on this platform more, just bogged down in meetings. God bless & every good wish to all of you. Yr support is greatly appreciated.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Efforts to put a takeover in place at United are being complicated by the fact that the club has not officially been put up for sale, with the Glazers prepared to stand their ground.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Knighton has previously told Man Utd The Religion of attempts to force the issue: “We are a club in crisis and we all know the reason why. We have an inept and frankly useless ownership who know little about this game of football. Everyone knows that we need new ownership of this football club and that is my aim and those are my objectives. I am making good progress, continuing to talk to the people, I have got some good pledges and good finance. We are now working on the offer document. Remember, it is a hostile bid - that simply means that the club isn't officially for sale. But my intention is to present these owners with a legitimate, potent and commercial offer to say: 'You have run out of road, it's time (to) go, because your time is up’.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils, who are now working under the guidance of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, have recovered from a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign to claim four successive Premier League wins and a first three-point haul of the season in Europa League competition.