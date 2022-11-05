Man City teenager Borges hits Ronaldo celebration against Man Utd after scoring hat-trick in youth match

Gill Clark
|
carlos borges Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester City U21Manchester United U21 vs Manchester City U21Manchester United U21Premier League 2 Division One

Manchester City teenager Carlos Borges celebrated in style after completing a hat-trick against the Red Devils on Saturday.

  • Borges copied Ronaldo's celebration
  • Added fourth goal soon after
  • Man City enjoyed huge win

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City's youth team crushed city rivals United 6-1 on Saturday, with Borges grabbing four goals against the Red Devils. The Portuguese striker also caught the eye when he opted to celebrate his hat-trick goal by copying Ronaldo's 'nap' celebration on a memorable day for City's kids.

IN A PHOTO:

Cristiano RonaldoGettty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's no doubt it was a standout performance from Borges who is in prolific form this season. Borges has 16 goals, 10 assists and three hat-tricks in just 18 matches across all competitions and will be hoping his heroics can tempt Pep Guardiola into giving him a first-team chance.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE CELEBRATION? Ronaldo will be hoping he gets chance to use his celebration again on Sunday against Aston Villa in the Premier League.