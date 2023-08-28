Matheus Nunes goes on strike! Wolves star refuses to train in attempt to force Manchester City transfer after £47m bid rejected

Matheus Nunes is refusing to train with Wolves in a bid to force through a transfer to Manchester City, according to reports.

Nunes refuses to train with Wolves

Midfielder wants Man City transfer

Wolves rejected opening £47m offer

WHAT HAPPENED? City's opening offer of £47 million ($59m) was rejected by Wolves, with the Midlands club holding firm over their £60m ($76m) valuation. Nunes has told Wolves he wants to leave the club and The Telegraph and The Athletic report he did not train on Sunday or Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old midfielder will face disciplinary action over his absence, but Wolves will reintegrate him into Gary O'Neil's squad after the transfer window has closed should a move fail to materialise.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNES? City are reportedly confident of getting their man, partly because Nunes has made it clear to Wolves that he wants to join Pep Guardiola's side. It's now up to the Premier League champions to come up with an offer that Wolves can't refuse.