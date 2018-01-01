Man City lose consecutive league games for first time in two years

Pep Guardiola's men fell at Leicester City on Boxing Day, losing further ground in the title race

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Wednesday means Pep Guardiola's men have now lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time in more than two years.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium in the 14th minute on Boxing Day, only for Marc Albrighton to equalise five minutes later.

With 10 minutes remaining in the match, Ricardo Pereira fired home an unstoppable winner for the Foxes from the edge of the area.

It was a damaging loss for City, who fell seven points behind table-topping Liverpool and one point behind Tottenham, who surged into second after a 5-0 win over Bournemouth.

City also fell on Saturday, as Crystal Palace shocked the Premier League champions 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

The defeats marked the first time in more than two years that Guardiola's side have lost consecutive league games.

The last back-to-back Premier League losses City suffered came in 2016, as Guardiola's side fell to Chelsea and Leicester on December 3 and 10.

December has been an especially unkind month to Guardiola, with six of his 11 defeats as a Premier League manager coming in the final month of the year.

City finished third in the last campaign in which they lost consecutive games, but followed that season by winning the title in 2017-18 in stunning fashion.

Guardiola's men now face an uphill climb to repeat as champions in 2018-19, and their next two matches will be vital as they look to climb above Spurs and Liverpool.

City travel to face Southampton on Sunday, before taking on Liverpool at the Etihad in a massive game on January 3.