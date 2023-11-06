Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate stated that he wouldn't refuse the opportunity to leave the Reds should Paris Saint-Germain make a move.

Konate reveals PSG dream

Not thinking of a move right now

Praises PSG for recruitment

WHAT HAPPENED? The Parisian side have created the base of their team using French nationals and Konate, a key member of Les Bleus under Didier Deschamps, may be a fantastic addition to the Ligue 1 powerhouses. Konate said that he had a desire to represent the French champions. Nonetheless, the defender acknowledged that it's not a top priority right now.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the draw against Luton Town, the 24-year-old, who was raised in Paris, was asked if he had ever envisaged himself wearing a PSG shirt. He answered in an interview with French outlet Canal Plus: "If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all."

The Frenchmen continued by complimenting PSG for recruiting French internationals: "PSG has made sure to recruit players who understand each other well and who play with each other for the France national team. Even for the people and the Parisian fans, it makes them happy. It’s what they’ve been waiting for for years, having Parisian players or at least French players in the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After joining the Merseysiders in 2021, Konate has played a significant role for Liverpool, making 64 appearances in all competitions. Having participated in 11 games this season, he has continued to be a pillar at the centre of the defence. Konate has also made 12 appearances for France in international competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Konate and Liverpool will next be in action when they take on PSG's Ligue 1 opposition Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday, November 9.