Liverpool get away with one! Why Cody Gakpo's opener vs Leeds stood despite Trent Alexander-Arnold handball - explained

Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly handled the ball before Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Liverpool against Leeds at Elland Road.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool opened the scoring in controversial style through Gakpo. Alexander-Arnold won possession high up the pitch but used his arm to knock the ball past Junior Firpo. The full-back then combined with Mohamed Salah before crossing for Gakpo to tap in at the far post.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN: The decision was not given because the referee deemed the handball to be accidental. Any accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal is now longer considered an offence.

WHAT'S NEXT: Both teams are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Leeds travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham, while Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield.