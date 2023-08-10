Hilarious! Liverpool react to Chelsea's Romeo Lavia hijacking by making their OWN higher bid for Moises Caicedo as transfer battle takes ridiculous new turn

A transfer war has broken out between Liverpool and Chelsea as the Reds have now lodged a bid for Blues target Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea bid for Liverpool target Lavia

Reds responded with offer for Caicedo

Ecuadorian still intent on move to Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have targeted Caicedo for months and have already had previous bids for the Ecuadorian rejected by Brighton. Liverpool, meanwhile, want to sign Lavia from Southampton but have also had their offers spurned. The transfer battle then took an intriguing turn after Mauricio Pochettino's side entered the race for Lavia, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Liverpool have now rather hilariously responded with an approach of their own for Caicedo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's difficult to say if this is just a game of one-upmanship between Chelsea and Liverpool in order to unlock the stalemate for their real targets, or, indeed, if both clubs are intent on switching targets and sabotaging each other's plans. Regardless, neutral fans have been revelling in the latest developments.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool had been linked to Caicedo in the past, but it's debatable whether he wants to move to Anfield, with the Ecuadorian seemingly intent on heading to Chelsea. Brighton have made it clear they want £100 million ($127m) for the 21-year-old, while Southampton are demanding £50m ($63m) for Lavia.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL & CHELSEA? How the situation untangles itself between Liverpool, Chelsea, Lavia and Caicedo is anyone's guess. Both teams seem unprepared to go the distance in order to sign their intended targets, although it could all be just a massive game of transfer poker by both teams as the start of the Premier League season edges closer.