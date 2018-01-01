Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make first move to land £40m Pochettino

Atletico deny Hernandez to Bayern reports
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied reports that Lucas Hernandez is subject to interest from Bayern Munich, stating that the Frenchman wants to stay in La Liga.
Hernandez, 22, is regarded as one of the best young left-backs currently active in European football, displacing Filipe Luis to take a regular spot in the Atletico starting line-up.
PSG chief blasts Rabiot and Barca over 'ridiculous' bid
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has hit back at Adrien Rabiot's agent, stating that the player and Barcelona tried to strong-arm the club into an unsatisfactory sale over the summer.
Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of the 2018-19 season, has been banished from the PSG ranks after making clear his intention to leave the club.
Transfer demands sealed Mourinho's Man Utd fate
Jose Mourinho's insistence on bringing in a central defender over the summer marked the beginning of the end of his Manchester United tenure, according to the Telegraph.
Mourinho was removed from his charge on Tuesday, in the middle of his third season at Old Trafford.
But reports suggest that tensions were already strained by his transfer demands, including an ultimatum that the club needed a new defender just a week before the end of August's transfer window.
West Ham in talks over Gabigol
West Ham are in discussions to sign Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
Barbosa is currently on loan at Santos, where he has rediscovered his form by scoring 18 goals in 35 league matches.
Several Premier League teams are interested in the striker, but the Hammers appear to have taken the lead in the race for the 22-year-old's signature.
Rabiot's mother confirms PSG exit
Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent has confirmed that her son will be departing PSG imminently.
Rabiot's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and he has yet to agree terms on a new deal.
Read Veronique Rabiot's comments on her son's future right here!
Conte interested in Man Utd job
Antonio Conte is interested in becoming Manchester United's next permanent manager, reports The Telegraph.
Conte has been without a job since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, and turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid last month.
Though he is currently taking a break from management, the 48-year-old is said to be eyeing a return to the sideline next season.
Bayern set to sign €80m Hernandez
The World Cup winner is heading for the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich will sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez in January, claims Marca.
Although he recently renewed his Atletico deal through 2024, the Bundesliga side are set to trigger the France international's €80 million (£72m/$91m) release clause.
The 22-year-old will sign a contract with Bayern through the 2022-23 season.
Chelsea to miss out on Rugani
Any hopes Chelsea had of landing Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani appear to be over, with the 24-year-old set to sign a new contract with the Serie A champions.
Mourinho issues statement after sacking
Jose Mourinho has released a statement in the aftermath of his Manchester United departure, praising the people around the club while asking the media to give him space until his return to football.
Mourinho was dismissed by the club on Tuesday, ending his Red Devils tenure halfway through his third year in charge.
The Portuguese manager was stopped by reporters earlier on Wednesday, saying that he and the club will survive without the other after his dismissal.
Hernan Crespo returns to coaching with Banfield
¡Bienvenido @Crespo!— Club A. Banfield (@CAB_oficial) 19 de diciembre de 2018
💚 #FamiliaBanfileña pic.twitter.com/gRDJINylJt
Juventus and Man City vie for €100m Isco
Juventus and Manchester City are ready to battle for the signature of unsettled Real Madrid star Isco, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The playmaker would set either of the Champions League hopefuls back €100 million (£90m/$114m), a figure that could cause problems for Manchester City due to a possible conflict with Financial Fair Play rules.
Milan turn their attention to Kouame
After missing out on signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan will now switch their focus towards bringing in Genoa forward Christian Kouame, according to Calcio Mercato.
Genoa value the 21-year-old at €35m ($40m/£32m), but the Rossoneri are hoping to negotiate a reduced fee to fall in line with financial fair play regulations.
Kouame has been ever-present for Genoa in Serie A this season, contributing three goals and three assists.
Man City and Spurs monitoring Milan youngster Bellanova
AC Milan starlet Raoul Bellanova is the subject of interest from Manchester City and Tottenham, with his current contract at the San Siro set to expire next summer.
The 18-year-old has held talks with the Rossoneri over an extension, but the two parties are reportedly a long way away from negotiating a deal, which could open the door for potential suitors to swoop in.
According to Calcio Mercato-Milan, Sampdoria and Juventus are also keeping a close eye on Bellanova, who has yet to make his full senior debut for Milan.
Atletico Madrid may swoop for Yerry Mina in 2019
Everton centre-back Yerry Mina has emerged as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, according to Don Balon.
The Colombian moved to Goodison Park from Barcelona during the summer for a £27m ($34m) fee and has featured in seven Premier League matches during the first half of the season.
Toffees boss Marco Silva would surely be reluctant to lose Mina in 2019, but Everton's resolve may be tested as Atletico line up a bid for his services next summer.
Arsenal interested in Legia Warsaw GK Majecki
Legia Warsaw goalkeeper Radosław Majecki is the subject of interest from Arsenal, who hope to arrange a January deal - according to Polish publication Prze Sport.
Arsenal want to secure his services permanently but are hoping to send the 18-year-old back to the Polish outfit on loan for the remainder of the current season.
Majecki would then be able to join up with his teammates at Emirates Stadium next summer and compete for a starting spot alongside Bernd Leno and Petr Cech.
Parma chasing former player Chibsah
Parma will look to bring former player Raman Chibsah to the club as a replacement for the injured Alberto Grassi, reports Corriere Dello Sport.
The 25-year-old was previously contracted to the Serie A side but never made a senior showing for them and now plays for Frosinone.
The Ghana international has also spent spells with Sassuolo and Benevento.
Messi blocks Barca plans for Pepe
Lionel Messi has vetoed plans for Barcelona to bring former Real Madrid defender Pepe on board to strengthen the backline, according to Don Balon.
The Portuguese international is out of contract after being released by Besiktas, with the Turkish club currently offloading players due to its financial situation.
However, Messi has apparently obstructed any move for the 35-year-old on the basis of his age and his former allegiance to the Catalan club’s major La Liga rivals.
Barcelona turned down Quintero in summer window
River Plate winger Juan Quintero was offered to Barcelona during the last transfer window for a cut-price €10m (£9m, $11m) fee, according to Don Balon.
The South Americans were having financial difficulties during the summer and hoped to offload the Colombian in order to raise funds, but Barca ultimately rejected the chance to sign him.
Quintero recently helped River Plate lift the 2018 Copa Libertadores, scoring in the final against Boca Juniors and has been linked with a move to Europe regularly this year.
Barcelona close in on loan deal for Murillo
Valencia defender Jeison Murillo could be on his way to the Camp Nou in January, as Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde aims to bolster his options at the back.
Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen are both out until next year with injuries, which leaves Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique standing as the club's only fully fit centre-backs.
According to EsportsRAC1 journalist Gerard Romero on Twitter, Barca are close to agreeing on a loan deal for Murillo, who has only featured once for Valencia in La Liga this season.
Real Madrid set to target Jadon Sancho
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has identified Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho as a transfer target in 2019, according to Don Balon.
The Madrid chief is hopeful that a €70m (£63m, $80m) offer will be enough to lure the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.
Sancho, 18, has been a revelation for Dortmund this season, contributing five goals and seven assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances.
Bayern Munich emerge as favourites to sign Under
AS Roma winger Cengiz Under looks set for a switch to Bayern Munich in 2019, according to ESPN.
The 21-year-old is also the subject of interest from Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, but a source close to the player has indicated that Germany is his most likely destination.
Under has registered four assists and two goals in 14 Serie A appearances this season, while also contributing three goals in the Champions League.
Madrid get green light to sign Palacios after River CWC exit
Exequiel Palacios looks set to swap River Plate for Real Madrid sooner than expected following the former’s exit from the Club World Cup, per AS.
The Argentinian outfit were dumped out by underdogs Al-Ain on penalties, meaning that River will fall short of reaching the final.
Though they will still have to content the third-place play-off, their effective elimination from any chance of silverware means that Madrid will be able to finalise their deal with the 20-year-old imminently as opposed to being forced to wait until the new year.
Money issues for Barca in De Jong/De Ligt pursuit
Barcelona’s plans to bring Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to the club may hit a stumbling block over salary disparity, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Ajax pair are both key targets of the Catalan outfit and could be set to swap the Netherlands for Spain in the coming months.
However, De Ligt’s agent is believed to be asking for a weekly salary in line with Barcelona’s biggest stars, which the club are thought to be unwilling to match.
Perez considering Mourinho Madrid return
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is eyeing former manager Jose Mourinho as the man to transform the club’s fortunes following a turbulent season, reports El Pais.
The Portuguese, who won La Liga and the Copa del Rey during a stint at the helm between 2010 and 2013, was dismissed by Manchester United on Tuesday following a troubled start to the season.
Current Madrid boss Santiago Solari signed a permanent deal only last month after taking charge as caretaker following Julen Lopetegui’s departure in October, but Perez believes that Mourinho is the right individual to help Los Blancos contend once again following Zinedine Zidane’s exit earlier this year.
Barcelona to try to get Rabiot in January
Barcelona look set to try and coax Adrien Rabiot away from Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 champions attempt to keep hold of their star midfielder, per Marca.
The France international, a treble winner with PSG in 2016, sees his deal expire next summer and looks set to depart the club where he made his name for pastures new.
La Liga holders Barcelona, who previously attempted to sign Rabiot, will look to secure him in January, but are also believed to be willing to be pulled into a bidding war if other major suitors emerge.
Howe coy on January business
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says that he will look at the January transfer window for potential options, but stressed that there would be no impulse buys for the club, reports the Bournemouth Echo.
The Cherries have enjoyed a fine campaign so far in the Premier League but have been rocked by injuries throughout, leaving their squad looking relatively slim.
Howe admitted that he would be only tempted by a transfer if he could find something to improve his side though, stating: “We are having a look but there is no guarantee that we are going to find better than we have.”
Martinez could skip third-place match ahead of transfer
Gonzalo 'Pity' Martinez could be set to skip River Plate's third-place match at the Club World Cup in order to preserve his transfer to Atlanta United, according to TYC Sports.
The Argentinian star has been linked with a move to the MLS champions and has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club this winter.
And, with River's loss to Al Ain in penalty kicks on Tuesday, the midfielder may have played his final match for the club.
Chelsea set for Isco bid
Chelsea are set to table a bid for Isco, who could move as soon as the first week in January.
According to the Sun, the midfielder has been demeed surplus to requirements, prompting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.
Maurizio Sarri sees Isco as the perfect compliment to Eden Hazard and will push to sign the midfielder in January.
Sporting KC add Rowe, Revs acquire Castillo as part of three-team trade
Sporting KC has acquired Kelyn Rowe as part of a three-team trade with the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids.
The club announced that it had added Rowe, $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and $200,000 in General Allocation Money from the Rapids in exchange for Diego Rubio.
Meanwhile, the Rapids sent Edgar Castillo to the Revs to originally acquire Rowe's rights to kickstart the three-team swap.
Lainez 'almost certain' to leave Club America
Diego Lainez has been linked with Ajax in recent days, butClub America's sporting director says its not the only offer on the table.
Lainez is "almost certain" to leave the club in January in the aftermath of the team's recent championship, although it remains to be seen where he ends up.
Mourinho learned of plan to move for Costa hours before dismissal
Only hours before being sacked, Jose Mourinho learned that Manchester United is planning to move for Douglas Costa, according to the Sun.
The manager learned that the club is ready to make a move for the Juventus star in January while also making a push to sign the much-discussed defensive star that Mourinho coveted.
It appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be the one to reap the rewards of a busy January as the club prepares for life after Mourinho.
Man Utd make first move to land £40m Pochettino
The Argentine has emerged as the club's top priority
Manchester United have already made the first moves to land Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Daily Mail.
Pochettino has long been a target of the club, but United's pursuit of the Argentine became more serious on Tuesday after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
United will have to pay big to land their man ahead of next season however, with Pochettino expected to cost up to £40 million ($51m).
Spurs will target Howe if Pochettino leaves
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will be Tottenham's top managerial target if Mauricio Pochettino leaves the club, reports the Daily Mail.
Pochettino has been widely tipped to be on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester United, who sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.
Spurs would prefer Pochettino to stay but have begun making contingency plans should a move to Manchester or Madrid prove too difficult to turn down.
PSG will look to sell Rabiot in January
Paris Saint-Germain will try to sell midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January rather than lose him for free in the summer, reports L'Equipe.
The club's sporting director Antero Henrique has said the 23-year-old informed the club he will not sign a new contract and will leave for free in the summer.
But PSG will look to avoid that situation, and instead cash in on the France international while he still has six months left on his contract.
Filipe Luis preparing for Atletico Madrid farewell
Atletico Madrid are ready to allow left-back Filipe Luis to leave the club, according to Marca.
The Brazilian's contract is entering its final six months, and with his injury history and the development of Lucas Hernandez, he appears set for a departure.
The 33-year-old has been with Atletico since 2010, with the exception of a one-year stint at Chelsea in 2014-15.
Everton looking to sell Niasse in January
Everton are hoping to sell striker Oumar Niasse in the January transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Niasse has made just four Premier League appearances for Everton this season, all of which came off the bench.
Cardiff City are understood to be interested in the Senegal international, who joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016 for £13.5 million.