Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis to be sent to Man Utd reserves if he's not moved

Brescia and Flamengo to battle over Balotelli
Brescia and Flamengo are both looking to sign free agent forward Mario Balotelli, reports Sky Italia.
The Italy striker has been in talks with the Brazilian side but so far has been unable to reach an agreement on a contract.
With that deal faltering, Brescia, Balotelli's hometown club, which was promoted from Serie B last season, has become more hopeful of a move for the 29-year-old.
Alexis to be sent to Man Utd reserves if he's not moved
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to be rid of the Chilean
Alexis Sanchez could be sent to the Manchester United reserves if he's not moved abroad, according to The Sun.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to move the 30-year-old, but his £505,000-a-week salary means that United would likely need to pay a hefty portion of that total to send him on loan.
Roma are interested in Sanchez but if a deal can't be worked out, then the Chile international could find himself playing with United's reserve side moving forward.
Inter and Juve to battle over €70m Chiesa next summer
Inter and Juventus are set to battle over Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa next summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Both clubs are interested in the attacking midfielder now, but new Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is not willing to sell his club's best player straight away.
Instead, the fight for Chiesa will move to next summer, with the Viola set to demand €70 million (£65m/$78m) for the 21-year-old.
Spurs fear Alderweireld will leave on a free
Tottenham are concerned that defender Toby Alderweireld will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, according to the Mirror.
The 30-year-old has entered the final season of his contract and is content to run down the final months of his deal as he considers his options.
Roma were the only club interested in Alderweireld this summer, but the Serie A side failed to meet the Belgian's £25 million ($30m) release clause.
Besiktas in talks over move for Villa's Kodjia
Besiktas are in talks over a move for Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, according to Ortacizgi.com.
The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Villa in 2016, but has seen his potential for playing time diminish after Villa signed Wesley this summer.
Kodjia's contract with Villa expires at the end of this season.
Chelsea defender Omeruo joins Leganes for £4.6m
Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has joined Leganes in a £4.6 million transfer.
The Nigeria international starred on loan for the La Liga side last season, and has now seen his time at Chelsea end after joining the club in 2012.
Omeruo did not make a senior appearance for the Blues, taking in loan stints in England, the Netherlands, Turkey and Spain.