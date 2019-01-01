January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Arsenal eye cut-price James move

Arsenal eye cut-price James move
The Colombian has fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich
Arsenal are interested in a six-month loan move for James Rodriguez, according to the Daily Mail.
The 27-year-old has seen his playing time diminish at Bayern Munich, where he is entering the final six months of a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid.
The Gunners may look to sign the Colombian star for the second half of 2018-19 in a deal that could only cost them £3 million.
Borussia Dortmund make contact with Lobotka
Borussia Dortmund have made contact with Stanislav Lobotka's entourage over a possible move, Le10Sport claims.
The Celta Vigo midfielder has generated interest from clubs all over Europe, with PSG and Napoli among the parties keen on a move for the midfielder.
Dortmund are eyeing Lobotka as a possible replacement for Julian Weigl, who could leave the club in the summer.
Milan prepared to make Piatek bid
Milan are set to make a bid for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, Calciomercato reports.
The Rossoneri will make a loan offer with a purchase option, as they seek out a potential replacment for Chelsea-linked Gonzalo Higuain.
Piatek, 23, has scored 19 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
Rojo likely to depart Man Utd
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will likely depart the club in the summer, according to The Telegraph.
Injuries and ineffectiveness have limited the 29-year-old to just 149 minutes of game time this season.
Rojo's injury troubles will limit his market in January, but he is likely to be sold in the summer as United look to clear wages off their books.
Militao wants Premier League move
Porto defender Eder Militao would prefer a move to the Premier League over La Liga, according to UOL Sport.
The 20-year-old is in high demand, with Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United joining Real Madrid and others as interested parties.
But Militao, who has a contract through 2023, has reportedly decided to turn down Madrid in favour of a move to England.