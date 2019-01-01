Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Beckham approaches Messi over Inter Miami move

Ex-Arsenal star Senderos joins Swiss second division side
Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos has returned to Switzerland to join second tier side Chiasso.
The 34-year-old left Houston Dynamo at the end of 2018, leaving him without a club since January this year.
But the Switzerland international has returned to his homeland after signing a one-year deal with the club.
De Bruyne wants to join Kompany at Anderlecht
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says he wants to reunite with former team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht when he is finished in England.
Kompany left City last summer to take over as player-manager at the Belgian side, but a difficult start saw him step back from coaching duties.
But De Bruyne is sure he can turn things around and hopes to join him in their homeland in a few years.
Messi approached by Beckham over Inter Miami move
American club prepared to offer Argentine huge deal
David Beckham has reached out to Lionel Messi to discuss joining Inter Miami, it has been reported on Club de la Mitjanit.
The Miami side will start playing in MLS in 2020 and are looking to recruit big names to boost their profile.
And part-owner Beckham is aiming to bring the Argentine star to the United States, with his team willing to offer Messi a huge deal.
PSG & Barca still in Neymar talks
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have not stopped negotiations over a potential deal for Neymar, the attacker's father says.
Barca reportedly tried to bring the Brazil star back to Camp Nou but failed to agree with the French champions before the transfer window closed.
But the 27-year-old's dad says a deal is not dead, yet.
Ex-Liverpool owner's son trying to buy Derby
Derby may be set for a change in ownership, as talks have opened between Mel Morris and potential buyer Foster Gillett, the son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett.
Current Derby owner Mel Morris has been trying to offload the club for months, valuing it at around £60 million, and The Daily Mail reports he has had positive talks with Gillett.