Matt Ritchie has been told he can leave Newcastle after having his request for a new contract turned down, according to The Sun.

The 29-year-old reportedly met with manager Rafael Benitez to request an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2021.

However, that request was turned down due to his age, with Benitez willing to let the international move on at the end of the season if he can secure himself a bumper deal elsewhere.