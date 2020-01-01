Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs and Chelsea refuse to match £80m Zaha valuation

Danny Rose was involved in a training ground bust-up with Jose Mourinho over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Rose was not happy with being left out of the squad to face on Saturday. Mourinho's official reason was that the left-back was not in the best shape after struggling with a minor back injury.

Though Rose has previously said that he will see out his contract, which runs until 2021, Mourinho was asked whether he has a future at . "Yeah, he is part of my plans," Mourinho said. "We made a decision to bring only fit players to a match [against Watford] that we knew was going to be physical."