Tottenham are worried that summer target Adrien Rabiot could join Liverpool or Barcelona instead, according to the Mirror.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to sign an extension at the Parc des Princes.

Tottenham were linked with Rabiot in January and are ready to revive the deal in the summer, but they now fear the move could be hijacked by Barca or Premier League rivals Liverpool.