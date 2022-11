It was a great weekend for Reiss Nelson as he reminded everyone of his quality, netting twice and providing an assist against Nottingham Forest.

It's a display that might have come at a timely moment too. Indeed, the young winger will see his deal expire at the end of the season but he wants to stay.

He recently told The Mirror: "I only have some months left on my contract but at this moment of time, getting a new deal, of course, that would be amazing and I would love to commit to the club."