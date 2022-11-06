FC Bayern will not sign any player in January, president Hainer confirms: “We’ve no need for winter transfers at all - we rather have to make sure that all our good players get playing time”. 🔴🚫 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 6, 2022
“The coach is currently managing that very well”, told @Koch_AZ.
Bayern president rules out new signings in January
Man Utd to compete with Chelsea for Vlahovic
Manchester United are all set to join Chelsea in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus according to the Telegraph.
The Red Devils consider the Serbian as a replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo upfront. Juventus will charge close to €100m for the forward.
Paxten Aaronson set to join Eintracht Frankfurt
Inter set Dumfries asking price amid Spurs interestGetty
Inter have set an asking price of €40m for their full-back Denzel Dumfries amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur according to Calciomercatoweb.it.
Antonio Conte wants to sign the Dutch full-back in January in order to bolster their squad and are reportedly ready to offer Emerson Royal alongside cash for the player.
Crystal Palace's Ebiowei set to leave on loan
Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei is set to leave the club on loan in the January window according to London News Online.
Ebiowei joined the club in the summer on a free transfer but has managed to play in only two Premier League games so far for Patrick Vieira's side.
West Ham enter race to sign Blackburn's Diaz
West Ham United are the latest club to show interest in signing Blackburn star Ben Brereton Diaz according to Football Insider.
The club's scouts monitored the player as he took the field against Huddersfield on Saturday. Other than West Ham, Leeds United and Everton are also keen on signing Chilean attacker.
Arsenal remain interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal continue to remain interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk Mykhaylo Mudryk but they need to speed things up if they want to land the player according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
The journalist claims, "For sure Arsenal remain interested, they are following him for a long time but there’s still nothing decided. Shakhtar Donetsk want more than €60-65m to sell him now and it’s not easy. The race is open, if Arsenal really want him they have to move fast."
Barcelona want PSG starlet
Barcelona are interested in signing PSG's 17-year-old forward Ilyes Housni, according to Le10Sport.
The Catalans are willing to offer a first professional contract, but PSG are still hoping Housni will commit to his future to the Ligue 1 club.
Housni has impressed in the UEFA Youth League this season, scoring eight times in just six games.
Yunus Musah open to Arsenal returnGetty Images
Valencia's Yunus Musah has admitted he is open to a return to former club Arsenal.
"You never know. I had a great time at Arsenal developing there, I still have friends there, the coaches were great, being an Arsenal player in general is great," he told CBS Sports.
"I loved playing for Arsenal. I’ve nothing against the club and if one day it turns out to be that it’s time to go back then it’s possible. For now I’m really happy at Valencia and I’m looking forward to carrying this season on in the same way we’re doing now."
Arteta tells Arsenal to sign Tielemans (Sun)Getty Images
Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window.
The Sun are reporting that the Gunners are willing to back Arteta this winter, and the manager wants Tielemans.
The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and is valued at around £40 million.
Tottenham to swap Emerson for DumfriesGetty Images
Tottenham are willing to use Emerson Royal in a swap deal that would see Denzel Dumfries arrive from Inter, according to Calciomercato.
Manager Antonio Conte has identified Dumfries as a priority target for Spurs ahead of the January transfer window.
Arsenal keen on £26.5m Ibrahima Bamba
Arsenal are monitoring Vitoria Guimaraes’s defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Mirror.
The Gunners have sent scouts to watch the midfielder who is valued at around £26.5 million and has also attracted interest from Atalanta and Villarreal.