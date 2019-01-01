Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham willing to pay Real Madrid €60m for Bale

Napoli eye €65m Pepe as James alternative
Napoli have identified Lille star Nicolas Pepe as an alternative signing to Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.
The Italian side are in talks with the Colombian as Carlo Ancelotti hopes to reunite with his former Madrid and Bayern Munich charge. Negotiations are taking a long time, though, and the club are looking at other options.
While president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already said they have considered PSV star Hirving Lozano, Gianluca Di Marzio reports they are considering entering the race to sign Pepe.
Lille have already admitted they expect to lose the winger after an awesome season in Ligue 1, but Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly backed out and no club has met their €65 million (£58m/$73m) asking price.
Spurs willing to pay €60m for Bale
Premier League side can only pay half of his wages
Tottenham are open to paying up to €60 million (£54m/$68m) to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer, Marca reports.
The Welsh winger has struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu side and they are ready to let him go amid speculation linking him to a return to Spurs and a move to Manchester United.
Bale's wages have turned most clubs off of signing him, however, and while Spurs have said they would like to sign him, they can only afford to pay him half of what he gets at Madrid.
Arsenal ready another Tierney bid
Gunners not ready to give up after £25m bid knocked back
Arsenal are preparing a third bid for Celtic star Kieran Tierney, according to The Scotsman.
The Gunners saw a £25 million ($31m) attempt to sign the left-back rejected by the Scottish champions, but his future is not settled yet.
Arsenal are ready to make an improved offer for the 22-year-old, whose contract runs until 2023.
Neymar reiterates he wants out of PSG
Leonardo tried to convince Brazil star to stay
Neymar has reiterated his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain, even though the club have tried to persuade him to stay.
Several reports have claimed the Brazil star met up with PSG sporting director Leonardo to discuss his future amid ongoing speculation surrounding a return to Barcelona.
And Sky Sports says that the Ligue 1 side attempted to change Neymar’s mind, but he made clear that he wants out of the French capital without saying where he wants to go.
De Gea to sign new Man Utd deal
David De Gea will sign a long-term contract extension with Manchester United that will see him earn over £375,000 per week.
The Daily Mail claims the goalkeeper will commit his future to the club by signing a deal when they return from their pre-season tour.
The new contract includes significant bonuses and will see him become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.