Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Salah wants £500,000 per week at Liverpool

Dortmund eye younger Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund are looking to reunite Jude Bellingham with his brother Jobe in the Bundesliga, says Bild.
The elder sibling has already delivered since swapping Birmingham City for Germany, reaping England caps and a DFB-Pokal triumph.
Now, his younger family member could move to follow in his footsteps.
Spurs join Souttar chase
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Stoke City's Harry Souttar, per Football Insider.
Nuno Espirito Santo is a great admirer of the player and wanted him to make the short trip across the Midlands when he was in charge of Wolves.
Now, he will look to tempt him to join the ranks at Spurs in London instead.
US investor signals Derby interest
An American businessman has confirmed his interest in securing a takeover of Derby County, per The Independent.
Chris Kirchner has indicated he is open to moving into the hotseat at the Rams.
The Pride Park outfit are currently in administration.
'Respect' holds back Conte for Man Utd (Fabrizio Romano)
Ex-Inter boss top pick to replace Solskjaer
To be clear about Antonio Conte. He's never been a fan of joining clubs during the season as it's not in his style - the only club right now that could change Antonio's mind is Manchester United
Still no official talks. Depends of Solskjær situation - matter of respect.
Wolves eye up Arana
Wolves have added Guilherme Arana to their transfer list.
They plan to talk with Atletico MG in January.
🔻VOLE🔻
🔜
Juve want lower Morata clause
Juventus intend to make their loan of Alvaro Morato a full-time move - but want to pay less than the clause asked for by Atletico Madrid, says Mundo Deportivo.
The Spain international, on loan at the Serie A side, has flourished during his time in Turin.
That has led the Bianconeri to look for a full-time move but they would wish to part with less that Diego Simeone's side want.
Worts re-signs with Adelaide
Fee-fi-Fiona-fum, we've re-signed an Englishwoman!
📰 https://t.co/RXdEOl1Yaf pic.twitter.com/FGYgXsbbpE
'Extraordinary' offer needed to Ten Hag at Newcastle
Newcastle would need to table an "extraordinary" offer to tempt Erik ten Hag to take over at the club, per Chronicle Live.
The Magpies are in the market for their first manager of the club's new era, following Steve Bruce's exit.
But the Ajax boss looks unlikely to be moved by any overtures for his services.
Christensen in two-month Chelsea contract stand-off
Chelsea's contract talks with Andreas Christensen have stalled amid a two-month lack of contact between both parties over a new deal, Goal can exclusively reveal.
The 25-year-old has been in the form of his life at Stamford Bridge but his current contract expires in June 2022, leaving him open to talk to clubs overseas from January 1.
However, despite the Dane's intention to remain in west London, the current offer would keep him among the lowest earners in the squad.
Roar land Mlinaric on loan
The good news keeps on coming, with defender Anton Mlinarić arriving on loan from Sydney FC. Welcome to Queensland, Anton!
Welcome to Queensland, Anton! 🙌#BringTheRoar | @aleaguemen
Zidane not interested in Utd job
Zinedine Zidane has no interest in the Manchester United job despite being linked with a move to Old Trafford, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The former Real Madrid boss is one of the names touted as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose position is increasingly precarious following Sunday's 5-0 hammering by Liverpool.
However, Zidane is in no rush to return to management and if he did only two jobs currently interest him - PSG and the France national team, neither of which are currently available.
Man Utd considering sacking Solskjaer (Manchester Evening News)
Red Devils could make a change before weekend trip to Spurs
Manchester United are considering sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The Norwegian's position has been placed under greater scrutiny following Sunday's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.
As a result the club's hierarchy could now make a change in the dugout before next weekend's trip to Tottenham, with Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane among the names linked with the job.
Adeyemi not for sale in January
Red Bull Salzburg have no intention of selling starlet Karim Adeyemi in January, according to Sky Germany.
The 19-year-old has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances so far this season to attract interest from a host of clubs across Europe.
Bayern Munich are believed to have held talks with Adeyemi's advisors over a potential move, but Salzburg are not considering a sale until at least the end of the season.
Koeman safe in job - for now
Ronald Koeman is not in danger of the sack despite Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid, though the next three matches will be crucial to his future.
Marca reports that the Barca hierarchy, though disappointed with the result, did not feel the performance in El Clasico was poor.
However, if Koeman fails to secure positive results from games against Rayo Vallecano, Alaves and Dynamo Kiev in the coming weeks his position will become increasingly insecure.
Solskjaer fighting to save his job (ESPN)
Red Devils boss losing dressing room support
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job as a number of Manchester United players have lost faith in the Norwegian manager's abilities, according to ESPN.
Support for Solskjaer is now limited to a core section of British players and a handful of foreign stars after United's 5-0 humbling at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.
The United hierachy are also aware that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is open to a move to Old Trafford as they consider a change in the dugout.
Gunners considering Carvalho move
Arsenal are prepared to test Real Betis' resolve with a January bid for midfielder William Carvalho, reports Fichajes.
The Portugal international looked set to leave Betis over the summer but ultimately remained at the club and forced his way back into the team during the opening few weeks of the season.
His performances have caught the eye of the Gunners as they consider winter reinforcements, though Betis will be reluctant let one of their most in-form players leave mid-season.
Reds youngster signs pro deal
Congratulations, Luke!
Gravenberch lined up as Pogba replacment
Manchester United have identified Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, according to Todofichajes.
Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to commit to fresh terms, meaning United are forming contingency plans should the France international move on.
Netherlands international Gravenberch has emerged as a prime target after several impressive performances for club and country, though the Red Devils would likely face competition from Manchester City and Barcelona for the 19-year-old’s signature.
Toon eye Villa midfielder
Newcastle are considering a January move for Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, according to Football Insider.
The Magpies are set to be one of the busiest clubs in the winter window following their Saudi-led takeover and have indentifed midfield as a key area that needs strengthening.
Nakamba has emerged as a prime target with the Zimbabwe international struggling for regular action at Villa Park and a fee of around £15 million ($20.6m) is expected to be enough to lure him to Tyneside.
Everton join race for Sassuolo star Djuricic
Everton have joined the race to sign Sassuolo star Filip Djuricic - according to Calcio Mercato.
West Ham and Southampton have also been linked with the 29-year-old, whose current deal at the Mapai Stadium is due to expire in June 2022.
Djuricic will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any of the three Premier League clubs in January if he chooses.
PL clubs tracking Angers star Fulgini
A number of Premier League clubs are tracking Angers star Angelo Fulgini - according to The Sun.
The 25-year-old midfielder has made an impressive start to the season at the French club, and scored in their narrow loss to Paris Saint Germain last weekend.
Angers are set to send officials to England this week to talk to potential suitors, with it possible that they could cash in on a prized asset next year.
Man City boss Guardiola eyeing Zakaria
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing a potential swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Spaniard is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old, whose current contract at Borussia-Park is due to expire next summer.
City could look to sign Zakaria on a free transfer, but will likely face stiff competition from Italian giants Roma.
Salah wants £500,000 per week at Liverpool (Football Insider)
Contract talks at Anfield take new twist
Mohamed Salah is demanding £500,000 per week to sign a new contract at Liverpool - according to Football Insider.
The Egyptian's current deal is due to expire in 2023, and the Reds are eager to tie him down to fresh terms amid reported interest from Real Madrid.
Salah has said that he is open to seeing out his playing days at Liverpool, but he wants to be made the club's highest earner first.
Everton & West Ham target Inter's Perisic
Everton and West Ham have both identified Inter winger Ivan Perisic as a transfer target - according to Fichajes.
A bidding war for the 32-year-old could erupt between the two Premier League clubs in January, but he has also been strongly linked with a move to the Bundesliga.
Perisic has less than a year to run on his current contract at Inter, but has made eight Serie A appearances for the club so far this season.
Marcelo tells Real Madrid he's leaving
Marcelo has told Real Madrid that he is going to leave the club at the end of the season - according to El Nacional.
The 33-year-old has no intention of signing a new contract, and will therefore become a free agent when his contract expires in June 2022.
Marcelo is planning to return to his native Brazil, with Fluminese thought to be his most likely next destination.
Milan interested in Brest defender Faivre
Brest defender Romain Faivre is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 23-year-old is open to heading to San Siro, but his current employers won't let him go until next summer.
Milan are happy to wait until then to sign Faivre, who has recorded three goals and four assists in 10 Ligue 1 games so far this season.
Mourinho wants Ceballos at Roma
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Dani Ceballos to Roma from Real Madrid - according to El Nacional.
The Spanish midfielder's former club Real Betis are also interested, but cannot afford to match his €20 million (£17m/$23m) price tag.
Roma are in a better position to land Ceballos, who returned to Real in the summer after a two-year loan spell at Arsenal.
Rudiger in talks with Man City, Tottenham and Juventus (Di Marzio)
Germany defender can leave Chelsea for free in summer
Antonio Rudiger is negotiating with Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Chelsea defender's contract expires at the end of the season and clubs are lining up to sign him, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.
Man City to move for Zakaria
Manchester City are planning a move for Denis Zakaria.
Roma have been heavily linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach star but Calciomercato says City are ready to challenge them.
Chalobah to sign new Chelsea deal
Trevoh Chalobah is on the verge of signing a new contract at Chelsea, Football.London reports.
Chalobah has impressed under Thomas Tuchel and the club are eager to tie him down for the long term.
Everton and Leicester target Iso
Real Madrid midfielder Isco could continue his career in the Premier League.
Fichajes claims that Everton and Leicester are interested in signing the Spain international, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
Barcelona decide to sell Dest
Sergino Dest faces being offloaded by Barcelona in the near future.
El Nacional reports the USMNT international has been labelled a sellable asset by the club due to his underwhelming performances.