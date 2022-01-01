Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Everton vs Chelsea, West Ham vs Arsenal, plus Barcelona & Serie A title race

GOAL brings you live updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Updated
Everton fans 2021-22
Spurs team news: Conte starts Moura over Kulusevski

2022-05-01T12:08:14.698Z

Watch: Jota gives Celtic half-time lead over Rangers

2022-05-01T11:59:50.057Z

Juventus leading Venezia in early Serie A kick-off

2022-05-01T11:56:08.383Z

Juventus still have faint hopes of winning the Serie A title, and will move to within five points of leaders Milan if they beat Venezia today, at least until their rivals play later.

The Turin outfit are well on their way to three points heading into the final 20 minutes of the game, with a seventh-minute goal from Leandro Bonucci proving to the difference between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium so far.

Top-four race heats up

2022-05-01T11:55:00.000Z

Arsenal begin the day sitting in the final Champions League spot on 60 points, six behind third-placed Chelsea and just two ahead of arch-rivals Tottenham.

Spurs will move into the top four if they beat Leicester and put real pressure on the Gunners before their meeting with West Ham, who can move up to sixth if they win the London derby clash.

Today's order of play 📺

2022-05-01T11:49:48.000Z

Football on today

Here are the main fixtures taking place on Sunday, May 1 (UK kick-off times):

Premier League

Everton vs Chelsea (14:00)

Spurs vs Leicester (14:00)

West Ham vs Arsenal (16:30)

Serie A

Milan vs Fiorentina (14:00)

Udinese vs Inter (17:00)

La Liga

Barcelona vs Inter (20:00)

Which game are you looking forward to most?

Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️

2022-05-01T11:45:00.000Z

Good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! brace yourselves for another day of exciting action from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as we provide you with up-to-the-minute news and talking points through to the evening.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all due to play in the English top-flight with the top-four race now nearing its conclusion, while the battle for the Serie A title race will also continue with Inter and Milan both facing crucial fixtures.

Barcelona will complete the day's action later on, with Xavi looking to get his side back on track after a surprise defeat to Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Stay tuned!