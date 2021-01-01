Live Blog

Kerala Blasters 1-1 FC Goa: Rahul KP earns the Yellow Army a point against 10-man Gaurs

Rahul KP's second half strike secured a point for Kerala Blasters against a 10-man FC Goa...

Updated
ISL

Full-time: Kerala Blasters 1-1 FC Goa

2021-01-23T15:55:46Z

10-man FC Goa held Kerala Blasters to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

FC Goa dominated the game in the first-half as Jorge Mendoza (25') scored the opening goal. After being outplayed in the first 45 minutes, Kerala Blasters returned with better intent in the second-half as Rahul KP (57') equalized from the set piece. 

The result saw FC Goa remain on the third spot with 20 points while Kerala Blasters are at the seventh spot with 14. 

Five minutes added

2021-01-23T15:52:35Z

Kerala Blasters looking for the winner as they stride forward from the left flank 

89 - Kone set up a shot

2021-01-23T15:49:26Z

Kone heads a ball back from inside the box as Khawlhring goes for a spectacular but the ball rises above the crossbar

84 - Kerala Blasters spill a chance

2021-01-23T15:44:44Z

Naveen Kumar charges ouside the box to come one on one with Rahul KP as he loses possession with Hooper having a clear chance but he decides to pass the ball on the left flank and the shots goes above the crossbar

82 - Brilliant play from FC Goa

2021-01-23T15:42:44Z

Saviour Gama from the left flank passes the ball to Ortiz who lobs the ball in search of Angulo in front of the goal but the ball is a bit too heavy for him as it goes out for goalkick

79 - Substitution for Kerala Blasters

2021-01-23T15:39:48Z

Sahal - OUT, Khawlhring IN

77 - Chance for FC Goa

2021-01-23T15:37:20Z

Brilliant pass to find Ortiz on the left flank as he takes the first touch and then looks to hit the ball but Sandeep Singh charges in to clear off the danger

72 - Both teams looking to settle in possession

2021-01-23T15:31:16Z

The match is being played in the midfield as both teams are wrestling to settle in possession 

64 - Red Card for Gonzalez

2021-01-23T15:25:20Z

Gonzalez just pushes Hooper on the flank as the referee waves a yellow card on him. He then takes a step forward to touch the referee in argument. The referee then pulls out a red card from his pocket and sends him off for that gesture

61 - Free-kick for FC Goa

2021-01-23T15:21:59Z

Ortiz takes the free-kick from the edge of the box on the left flank as he looks to beat Gomez on the near post but he dives to his right to punch away the well directed shot 

59 - Sahal looking to attack

2021-01-23T15:19:56Z

Sahal looking to attack through the centre as he has got support on the either flanks. But FC Goa defender makes a clear challenge to disposses him 

56 - GOAL

2021-01-23T15:16:41Z

Pereyra whips in a brilliant ball from the left flank as Rahul KP comes steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net. Their intent in the second half as paid off. Momentum looks to have just changed hands here
51 - Kerala Blaster playing high pressing game

2021-01-23T15:11:46Z

Better intent from Kerala Blasters in the second half as they are looking to play the high pressing game 

Substitution for FC Goa

2021-01-23T15:07:19Z

Angulo IN, Murgaokar OUT

Second half underway

2021-01-23T15:05:11Z

Kerala Blasters get the second half underway and they are straightaway looking to attack

Three minutes added

2021-01-23T14:47:10Z

Three minutes added in first-half as Edu Bedia takes the free-kick as it lands for Noguera on the right flank who moves inside the box and chips it inside the box but Kerala Blasters see off the danger 

39 - Goal or no goal?

2021-01-23T14:41:56Z

Pereyra chips in a brilliant ball from the corner as Kone hits it at the back of net. He was unmarked. But the linesman and referee disallow the goal as it came off Kone's arm. Good decision here as the ball hits his thigh before taking his arm and ending at the back of net

36 - Kerala Blasters fail to keep possession

2021-01-23T14:38:11Z

Kerala Blasters playing inside the opposition half as they look to keep possession but a lob falls for FC Goa defender who easily clears off the danger 

32 - Free-kick for Kerala Blasters

2021-01-23T14:34:54Z

Free-kick for Kerala Blasters on the left flank as Pereyra takes it and FC Goa defender rises in the air to clear off the danger

29 - Albino Gomes charges out of the box

2021-01-23T14:31:05Z

Albino Gomes charges outside the box to clear off a danger as brilliant through ball is played by Seriton as Jesuraj looks to win the ball but falls short. Cooling break taken! 

27 - FC Goa look hungry for more

2021-01-23T14:29:35Z

Seriton looks for his man as he lays a cross from the right flank but Kerala Blasters defender will see off the danger

24 - FC Goa break the deadlock

2021-01-23T14:26:42Z

FC Goa break the deadlock as Ortiz takes a brilliant free-kick from the right flank as it looks like the ball takes a bit off a deflection to end at the back of the net. 
22 - Chance for FC Goa

2021-01-23T14:24:38Z

A brilliant cross is played for Ortiz on the right flank who makes an acrobatic move to win it and then plays for Romario in front of the goal who hits it off target

20 - Gomez goes for the spectacular

2021-01-23T14:22:31Z

A ball is passed from the defense to Vicente Gomez. He has got support on the either sides but looks to go for the spectacular as his long ranger rise above the crossbar 

16 - Brilliant build up from FC Goa

2021-01-23T14:18:21Z

FC Goa building up well from the right flank as the ball falls for Edu Bedia and lobs it forward but the header lands straight into the gloves off Albino Gomes

12 - Kerala Blasters on attack

2021-01-23T14:14:37Z

Kerala Blasters have a chance from the right flank as a cross has been played into the centre with four men inside the box but FC Goa defense clears off the danger

9 - Brilliant ball from Noguera

2021-01-23T14:11:02Z

A brilliant pass from Noguera to find Mendoza on the right flank as he hits the Kerala Blasters defender but the ball doesn't goes out and the Blasters take possession and clear off the danger

5 - Hits the post

2021-01-23T14:07:01Z

Brilliant interplay from FC Goa as a through ball is played inside the box to Ortiz who takes the shot but the ball hits the post. 

3 - Early attack from FC Goa

2021-01-23T14:05:39Z

Mendoza makes a brilliant run on the right flank to find Jesuraj in support as he plays the ball to the centre but then the ball has been passed all the way back to goalkeeper. FC Goa look to rebuild 

1 - Free-kick for FC Goa

2021-01-23T14:03:45Z

First free-kick of the match awarded to FC Goa as Rahul KP catches Edu Bedia while trying to dispossess him 

Kick-off

2021-01-23T14:01:17Z

FC Goa get the ball rolling at Bambolim 

FC Goa playing XI

2021-01-23T13:17:20Z

Naveen Kumar (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Jorge Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Devendra Murgaokar.

Kerala Blasters playing XI

2021-01-23T13:16:24Z

Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Facundo Pereyra, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez (C), Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Gary Hooper.

 

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

2021-01-23T12:16:40Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.