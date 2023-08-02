Lisandro Martinez speaks out on Andre Onana's furious outburst at Harry Maguire during Man Utd's friendly loss to Borussia Dortmund

Lisandro Martinez has spoken out on Andre Onana's furious outburst at Harry Maguire during Manchester United’s friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Onana hit out at Maguire

Keeper demands a lot from team-mates

Martinez keeps Onana's back

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroonian keeper has hit the ground running after completing a £48 million ($62m) transfer to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window from Inter, impressing with his distribution skills in his first set of pre-season outings. Onana also made headlines after being spotted rushing out of his goal to berate fellow teammate Maguire at one stage of the friendly against Dortmund after the defender committed a mistake. However, Martinez sees it as "part of football" and feels there's nothing wrong with Onana's actions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's better for [it], it's better for [it]. If you are focused, you can fight with your teammates as well, you need to make sure everyone is really sharp, but nothing happened. It's part of football," said the United centre-back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has earlier played together with Onana during their stint at Ajax. He hailed the keeper for his "big personality" and backed him to succeed at the highest level with Man United.

"He has a big personality. He can play football, he can deal with the pressure, he's really positive, he's a leader, that's the style of Manchester United," the Argentine added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Onana has made two appearances for United in pre-season - suffering defeats against Real Madrid and Dortmund – but aims to adapt to Ten Hag's style as quickly as possible, ideally before the Premier League season opener against Wolves on August 14.