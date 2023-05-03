WATCH: 'Son of a b*tch!' - Lionel Messi & Neymar BLASTED by protesting PSG ultras outside club headquarters

Paris Saint-Germain ultras have expressed their frustration at the current situation at the club and taken aim at superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

WHAT HAPPENED PSG ultras have been protesting outside the club's headquarters and have hit out at the star duo. "Messi, son of a b****!" supporters were heard chanting following news the World Cup winner has been suspended for two weeks for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. The club have already decided they will not extend the Argentine's contract which expires at the end of the season.

"Neymar get lost" was also heard, with fans making their frustration at the team's big-name signings crystal clear. The Brazil international has not played for PSG since sustaining an ankle injury back in February and remains on the sidelines.

The two players were not the only ones to come under fire. Ultras also voiced their frustrations at the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

THE BIGGER PICTURES: Messi and Neymar were brought to PSG in a bid to win the Champions League for the first time in the club's history but have failed to deliver Europe's top trophy. PSG were knocked out in the last 16 by Bayern Munich this season and look no closer to being crowned the continent's best team despite heavy investment. Christophe Galtier's side remain on course to win the title this season but their form in 2023 has been poor. PSG have already been beaten six times in Ligue 1 since the turn of the year and were knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille.

WHAT NEXT PSG? The team return to action on Sunday in the league at Troyes. However, Galtier's side will be without Messi after he was suspended. The Argentina international reportedly decided to leave the club over a month ago and has been in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia.