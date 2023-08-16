Inter Miami's goal surge reaches new level as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have club scoring at will

Messi-Mania continues as the Argentine netted his ninth goal of Leagues Cup while helping Inter Miami to the final of the tournament.

Messi and Alba both score

Miami are through to the Leagues Cup final

Messi leads Golden Boot race

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami have advanced to the 2023 Leagues Cup final after their 4-1 pummeling over the Philadelphia Union Tuesday evening. Lionel Messi scored his ninth goal of the tournament while former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba scored his first for the Herons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Across their six Leagues Cup matches, Inter Miami have scored 21 goals in total and, in the four where all three of Messi, Alba and Sergio Busquets have started, they have scored four goals in each match.

Prior to the ex-Barca trio's arrival, Miami had scored just 22 goals in as many games in MLS play, with Messi now tied for third all-time on the club's goalscoring charts, trailing only Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Campana.

Once European giants, the trio of Messi, Alba and Busquets have landed in Miami and have since taken the tournament by storm. With their goals, Messi and Alba have scored in the same game for the first time since June 13, 2020 with Barcelona.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?: The Herons will play in their first-ever Cup Final Sunday evening against the winner of Nashville SC vs Monterrey.

