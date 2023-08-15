Lionel Messi injury scare for Inter Miami! Tata Martino gives update on star forward's fitness after ankle blow ahead of Leagues Cup semi-final tie

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino has downplayed a potential Lionel Messi injury ahead of their Leagues Cup semi-final against the Philadelphia Union.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has scored eight times in five matches since joining the MLS side in July, helping Miami reach the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup. However, he appeared to tweak his right ankle in training on Monday ahead of their clash with the Philadelphia Union in the last four of the competition. Despite that, Miami coach Martino has played down a potential injury for the 36-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was only at a part of the session because I had a meeting afterwards and was finishing preparing, so I didn't see exactly what happened. But if it was something serious, I'm sure everyone would have been shocked," Martino said before his team flew out for the Leagues Cup semi-final against the Philadelphia Union. "Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been a revelation for Miami since leaving Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. They were winless in 11 games but have now won five in a row since the Barcelona legend arrived last month.

WHAT NEXT? Miami will try to make it into the final of the competition on Tuesday, before taking on FC Cincinnati in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open Cup on August 24.