Javi Gracia’s position as manager of Leeds is reportedly under threat just 10 weeks after his appointment as Jesse Marsch's successor.

Whites locked in relegation battle

Spanish coach unable to reverse fortunes

Another change may be on the cards

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites have just four games left to take in this season, but their Premier League status is under serious threat and drastic action may have to be taken. Gracia won three of his opening six games in charge of Leeds, but has since suffered four defeats in five. The Whites sit just one point above the drop zone with 19th-placed Everton and 18th-placed Leicester set to face off on Monday evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail reports that club owner Andrea Radrizzani is now mulling over another change in the dugout, having admitted in a message to fans following an abject 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth: “I am responsible for this sh*t. Unacceptable. You don't deserve this.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds’ board are now considering their options ahead of a trip to table-topping Manchester City on Saturday, with Michael Skubala considered to be the favourite to take caretaker charge of first-team affairs. It is also suggested that the Whites may look to bring in an experienced coach on a short-term basis to see them through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Disgruntled Leeds fans have been demanding action from those at the very top of the club, with the Supporters Advisory Board releasing a statement following the latest debacle at Bournemouth that asked for “immediate changes to be made to the first-team coach and to those responsible for the recruitment of the managers and players over the last 14 months”.