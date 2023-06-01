‘There’s no place like home’ - Lauren James signs four-year Chelsea deal after helping Blues to WSL and FA Cup glory

Lauren James has signed a new four-year contract at Chelsea after winning the Women's Super League and the FA Cup with the Blues this season.

James has committed her future

She rejoined Chelsea before 2020/21

Will play for England at Women's World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? James has put pen to paper on a new deal in west London after another outstanding season in which Chelsea won the WSL for the fourth consecutive season; the club also won the FA Cup for the third year in a row.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James scored five WSL goals in 18 appearances this season and is also set to play for England at the Women's World Cup this summer. She rejoined the Blues from Manchester United in 2021, having left the club as a youngster in 2014.

WHAT THEY SAID: James told the club's official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to extend my stay at the club I love and where I feel most at home. I’m looking forward to the future and I want to reach my full potential.

“I want to be the best version of me as a player and as a person, helping to inspire the next generation. It definitely feels like home and it’s always been the place I’ve wanted to be.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? England will kick off their World Cup campaign on July 22nd, against Haiti; they will also play Denmark and China in their group.