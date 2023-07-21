Goodbye Kylian Mbappe! PSG omit forward from Japan pre-season tour squad with club convinced he has Real Madrid agreement in place

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their pre-season tour of Japan.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are convinced that Mbappe already has a deal in place to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to L'Equipe. The Parisians will reportedly not allow the 24-year-old to play for the club again until he agrees to extend his contract. However, Mbappe has long maintained he has no intention to stay beyond the end of his current deal, which expires next summer.

More to follow...