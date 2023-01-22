Jurgen Klopp appeared to aim a dig at Arsene Wenger after his side played out a goalless draw with Chelsea on his 1000th game as a manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? On the occasion of Wenger's 1000th game as Arsenal manager, his side lost 6-0 to Chelsea. And Klopp cited that example while claiming that he was not too disappointed with the 0-0 draw against the Blues on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport, Klopp said: "Arsene Wenger lost his 1,000th game 6-0, so I'm pretty happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds are now without a win in their last three Premier League matches following back-to-back defeats against Brentford and Brighton prior to the Chelsea game. They are now 18 points off leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp still has some way to go before he equals Wenger's record of managing 1000 games at a single Premier League club - though the German did recently joke that he had enough energy to remain at Anfield for another decade.