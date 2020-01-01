Kibu Vicuna - Kerala Blasters were unlucky with the goal scored by ATK Mohun Bagan

The Kerala Blasters boss revealed that Nishu Kumar wasn't fully fit to start the game...

could not start their 2020-21 (ISL) campaign with a win as Kibu Vicuna's side went down 0-1 against in the season opener on Friday..

A goal by Roy Krishna was enough to seal the win for the debutants ATK Mohun Bagan against a team that looked clueless in the final third.

The Spanish coach, though, suggested that he was satisfied with his team’s performances and also opined that luck was not on their side.

“We prepared for this game the best we could,” said the Blasters boss after the game. “The plan of the game was very clear. We are happy with the performance of the team. Unfortunately, we lost because we were unlucky in the goal they scored. We had some chances to score but we didn’t convert. So now we have to focus on the next game.”

Vicuna acknowledged that even though his team controlled the game in their own half, they struggled in the attacking third which eventually cost them the match.

“I think we have to play better in the last third. In defence and in the midfield we had the ball but in the final third we didn’t participate too much so we have to try and improve this aspect of the game.”

The former Mohun Bagan coach surprised everyone with the team news as new signing Nishu Kumar was left on the bench. The Kerala Blasters manager explained why he fielded Prasnath Karuthadathkuni instead of Kumar in the right-back position.

“We started with 11 players and Prasanth can play very well and today he had a good game. He can play as a right-back. Nishu (Kumar) is an important player for us but he had some problems in the pre-season and we are waiting when he will be a hundred per cent fit,” Vicuna signed off.