Another loan for Romelu Lukaku? Juventus trying to persuade Chelsea to let them take unwanted striker for the season with option for permanent deal

Juventus are keen to secure Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy, but the Blues want a permanent sale.

Juventus pursuing loan for Lukaku

Inter's interest wanes

Saudi clubs also vying for the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus are set to make an attempt to convince Chelsea to loan Lukaku to them for the upcoming season, offering an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. Lukaku, who spent last season on loan at Inter, is keen on a return to Italy and has attracted attention from various clubs. Inter had shown interest in a permanent deal but have now withdrawn from negotiations having become aware of Lukaku's negotiations with Juve.

Additionally, Saudi club Al-Hilal has submitted an official bid for Lukaku, but the player is not inclined to move to the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku's desire to return to Italy has put Juventus in a favourable position to negotiate with Chelsea. However, the Blues are hesitant to agree to another loan deal for a player who was a significant investment just two years ago. With the possibility of a permanent offer on the table from Al-Hilal, Chelsea are evaluating their options carefully to ensure the best outcome for the club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The 30-year-old Belgian has remained at Cobham, Chelsea's training facility, while the Blue are currently on tour in the United States. Lukaku will be keen to keep up his fitness levels up as his future becomes clearer in the coming weeks.