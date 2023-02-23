Jude Bellingham's HUGE price tag set as Liverpool, Man City & Real Madrid prepare for summer transfer battle

- Belingham hot property right now
- Seven clubs chasing midfielder
- Dortmund set £132m price tag
WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund has become one of the most sought-after players in world football, with his performances for the German club – as well as in the Qatar World Cup with England – catching the eye.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic report that Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City are among those interested in bolstering their midfield options this summer, with Bellingham very much a top priority.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Borussia Dortmund are known to cash in on their most valuable assets at the right time, with the Bundesliga side expected to demand £132m ($160m) for Bellingham. That price tag reflects the fact that Dortmund do not have an urgent need to sell, with the teenager still under contract until June 2025.
DID YOU KNOW? Bellingham became the youngest-ever player to reach 50 wins in the Bundesliga on Sunday when he came off the bench in Dortmund's 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin.
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Bellingham and Dortmund have a Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim to attend to this weekend as they continue their close title battle with Bayern Munich.