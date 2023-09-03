Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo record with 95th-minute winner for Real Madrid

- Bellingham nets last-minute winner
- Mobbed by teammates at Bernabeu's reopening
- Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's record from 2009
WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's last-gasp strike means the English sensation has not grabbed five goals in his first four league appearances - something that has only ever been done by the indomitable Ronaldo after he made the move to Madrid from Manchester United in 2009. Fans inside the new-look Santiago Bernabeu serenaded their new superstar midfielder after another big moment from the 20-year-old.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has hit the ground running since making the big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer window, netting against Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Getafe on top of a brace away at Almeria. 15 years ago, Ronaldo was on target against Villarreal, Espanyol, Deportivo la Coruna and got himself a double against Xerex.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
GettyGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? He'll be looking to continue his excellent club form in an England shirt as the Three Lions take on Ukraine and Scotland.