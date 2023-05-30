'I told the truth' - Jose Mourinho reveals he's informed Roma squad of his future plans amid PSG links

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has said he has not spoken to any other clubs amid speculation he is wanted at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mourinho has told Roma players of his plans

Has been linked with PSG

Could lift another European trophy this week

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho is preparing for Wednesday's Europa League final after guiding his Roma side to back-to-back European finals. The Roma boss lifted the Europa Conference League last season and is hoping to follow that up with another trophy this week. Mourinho's exploits at Roma have seen him linked with a move to PSG to replace Christophe Galtier, but the 60-year-old insists he has not been talking to any other clubs.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I haven’t spoken with any other club as things stand. There are no negotiations," he said. "I told the truth [on future] to my team — but it’s something that stays between me and the team. They know what I will do”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time Mourinho has played down rumours about his future. The former Chelsea boss has previously suggested he will see out his contract at Roma, which still has a year left to run, while club legend Francesco Totti has claimed he could convince Mourinho to stay in the Italian capital even if PSG were to come calling.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Roma take on Sevilla in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.