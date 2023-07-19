Jordan Henderson sits out Liverpool friendly with Karlsruher as talks continue over joining Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson will miss Liverpool's first pre-season game with German side Karlsruher as talks continue over a move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson is touted to become the latest big-name Premier League player to make the move to Saudi Arabia, and has reportedly been offered £700,000-per-week to join Gerrard's side. With talks continuing, the midfielder has been left out of the Reds' squad for the friendly against Karlsruher.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A deal seemed very likely at one stage, but there is still some doubt as Liverpool also want a transfer fee for the 33-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Henderson's Anfield team-mate Fabinho is also in discussions over a move to the Middle Easy, with Al-Ittihad closing in on a £40 million (€46m/$51m) deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? With the player being left out of Liverpool's first pre-season fixture, it does give the impression that the England midfielder is on the verge of leaving the club after 12 years. However, things could still change in the coming days and weeks.