Joan Laporta promises Barcelona ‘will do everything’ to bring Lionel Messi back as Blaugrana president takes a soaking during wild title celebrations

Joan Laporta has promised that Barcelona “will do everything we can” to bring Lionel Messi back onto the club’s books this summer.

Argentine left Camp Nou in 2021

Running down deal at PSG

Could re-join La Liga title winners

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercurial Argentine forward departed Camp Nou in 2021 as financial difficulties made it impossible for him to be handed a new contract. The last two years have been spent in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but the 35-year-old’s deal there is now running down towards free agency. Barca have several hurdles to clear before they can put a stunning agreement in place for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, but Laporta has vowed to do everything in his power to make the dreams of excited supporters come true.

WHAT THEY SAID: Laporta told Jijantes after seeing the Blaugrana capture the 2022-23 La Liga title on Sunday: “We will do everything we can to bring Leo Messi back to Barcelona.”

Vice-president Rafa Yuste added during a conversation with Carrusel: “Messi? He’s a very good friend of many guys who are celebrating La Liga today… I’m sure he is so happy! I would love Messi to come back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca have captured the Liga crown for the first time since 2018-19, when Messi was still on their books, and wild scenes of celebration were sparked in Catalunya on the back of a derby victory away at neighbours Espanyol. An on-field party had to be cut short as home supporters invaded the field at RCDE Stadium, but the fun continued in the dressing room – with Laporta soaked by jubilant players as he joined in the festivities.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will need to fend off rival interest from MLS and the Middle East in order to put a deal for Messi in place, but his strong emotional ties to Camp Nou could work in their favour as they seek to strengthen the squad that Xavi has guided to domestic glory this season.