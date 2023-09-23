'Donkey!' - Jamie Carragher claims Lionel Messi sent him insulting DM after pundit's criticism of Argentine's link-up with Kylian Mbappe & Neymar at PSG

- Carragher criticised PSG's recent failures
- Messi didn't take to his opinion kindly
Pundit soon learned of the translation
WHAT HAPPENED? With Paris Saint-Germain's recent failures in the Champions League heavily criticised, Messi allegedly took to Instagram to send his own choice words to the former Liverpool defender. Carragher was then left shocked as he learned what the Argentinian's message translated to.
WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he had ever been sent a message from the current Inter Miami star on CBS Sports, he replied: “Yes. Is it Spanish that they speak, Argentinians? I’m just going to say the word he called me, I don’t understand: a ‘burro’. What does that mean?” Presenter Kate Abdo then informed the outspoken Scouser what the word translated to, with the 45-year-old responding: “Donkey, thank you.''
THE BIGGER PICTURE: We highly doubt Messi will have been affected by Carragher's opinions as of late, with the World Cup-winner moving stateside, following the end of his two-year tenure in France.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi's Inter Miami side are set to face Orlando City in their next MLS game on Monday, but he may not feature having been withdrawn in their last outing against Toronto FC.