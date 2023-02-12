Another big injury blow for Liverpool as Thiago ruled out for up to a month

Liverpool midfielder Thiago's hip problem is much worse than initially feared as the Spaniard is set to be out for around a month.

Injured for second time this season

Has been integral cog in Liverpool's side

Will likely miss both legs of Real Madrid tie

WHAT HAPPENED? Just as Liverpool got the likes of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino back in training, another vital part of their side comes a cropper due to injury. Thiago, largely heralded by fans as Jurgen Klopp's most technically-gifted midfielder, will be on the sidelines until at least the middle of next month with a hip problem, The Telegraph reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds have stuttered massively this season, finding themselves 10th in the Premier League going into Monday evening's derby against Everton. The midfielder could miss as many as six Premier League fixtures, including games against Everton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Manchester United & Bournemouth.

However, it's the Champions League that Liverpool fans will be most concerned about as Thiago will certainly miss the first-leg against Real Madrid on February 21 and will be touch-and-go at best for the second-leg on March 15.

WHAT NEXT FOR THIAGO? He'll be majorly disappointed at picking up another injury this year following on from his hamstring issue earlier in the campaign. His focus will be on getting back to full fitness as soon as possible while watching his side try and salvage their season.