Injured or dropped? Foden’s Man City absence explained by Guardiola as England star left out of matchday squad vs Wolves

Pep Guardiola has revealed why Phil Foden played no part in Manchester City’s matchday squad for their 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolves.

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland was the star of the show for City once again on Sunday, with the prolific Norwegian striker hitting a hat-trick to take him to 25 goals in the English top-flight this season. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez also caught the eye in attacking roles, but Foden was restricted to a spectator brief as he watched on from the stands.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foden was replaced after less than an hour in a derby defeat to Manchester United and was an unused substitute in a 4-2 victory over Tottenham, with Guardiola telling reporters when asked to explain the England international’s absence against Wolves: “He jumped with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and had a problem with his foot. It has been a bit up and down and is a little bit uncomfortable so we decided with the doctors to rest it. See if he arrives against Arsenal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are due to face Arsenal – their biggest rivals for the Premier League title in 2022-23 – on Friday in a heavyweight FA Cup fourth round encounter.

WHAT NEXT? Foden will be hoping to figure in that contest after registering eight goals and three assists for City this season, with 13 Premier League starts taken in despite facing fierce competition for places at the Etihad Stadium.