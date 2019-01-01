Live Scores
Ini Umotong reflects on maiden international goal

The Brighton forward was delighted after she broke her international duck in the Super Falcons' big win over Romania on Sunday

Ini Umotong is happy to score her first international goal for Nigeria's 4-1 win over Romania and also revealed 'It was a really proud moment' for her.

The Brighton forward made a return to the Super Falcons' fold after being left out of the Africa Women Cup of Nations winning squad since her cameo appearance against France in April 2018.

At the Four-Nation tourney in Wuhua, the 24-year-old was a second-half substitute against China and Romania and she struck the fourth against to seal Nigeria's third place finish.

Having registered her first international goal with the African champions, she is delighted with the experience playing for her home country.

"It was a really proud moment for me [to score for Nigeria against Romania]," Umotong told Goal.

"It’s been a good experience so far. I think that I’ve come a long way and learnt a lot as a player since my first international exposure.

"I think that the competition to get into the national side has helped with that. I am grateful for the chance to play in this [Chinese Four-Nation] tournament and I look forward to more."

Following her China adventure, Umotong is expected back with Brighton ahead of Sunday’s English Women Super League showdown with leaders Manchester City.

