East Bengal: Alejandro Menendez signs contract extension

East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez' performance in his first season has earned him an extension...

Experienced Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez has signed a two-year contract extension at East Bengal.

Goal had earlier reported the development and the club has now officially announced the decision.

The 52-year-old head coach joined the Kolkata-based club at the start of the 2018-19 I-League season and has done well in his debut season in Indian football. The Red and Golds have mounted a serious title challenge and are currently second on the table, a point behind leaders Chennai City with one more game to go before the end of the season.

On the contract renewal, Alejandro Menendez said, “I believe in the new management Quess Corp, for the support and trust they have built in me and I am delighted to continue this relationship for next two years and build East Bengal as a world class club.”

Ajit Isaac, Chairman of the club said, “The dominating performance by the team this season guided by our Head Coach Alejandro is taking the team in the right direction. This investment has worked very well for the brand Equity of Quess, while taking the footballing accolades of East Bengal to greater heights. We continue to support him to take the team to the next level.”

The Kolkata giants will travel to Kozhikode to take on Gokulam Kerala in their final league game on Saturday at the EMS Stadium.