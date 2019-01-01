I-League 2019-20: Marcos De La Espada's strike earns East Bengal a point

The Spanish striker's 77th minute equaliser saved East Bengal the blushes in their season opener....

hold to a 1-1 draw in their first match of the 2019-20 season on Wednesday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Gnohere Krizo gave Real Kashmir the lead in the 33rd minute but Marcos De La Espada's strike in the 77th minute confirmed a point for the hosts.

East Bengal started the match in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Marcos De La Espada spearheading the attack and Jaime Santos Colado operating right behind him. David Robertson fielded his team in a traditional 4-4-2 shape with Krizo Kallum Michael upfront.

The Red and Golds dominated proceedings right from the beginning as the Snow focused mostly on holding their fort.

Real Kashmir's first major attack was in the 33rd minute and they did not waste the opportunity as Krizo netted with a quality strike. Following a long ball from Kallum Michael, Krizo entered the box, went past Kassim Aidara and found the back of the net with a curling shot.

East Bengal failed to create goal-scoring opportunities in the first half despite dominating possession of the ball.

Alejandro Menedez's side went all guns blazing right from the beginning of the second half as they looked hungry for an equaliser. Unfortunately, they looked toothless in the attacking third. Marcos De La Espada missed three simple chances before the hour mark.

The hosts finally restored parity in the game in the 77th minute when the Spanish forward redeemed himself by scoring a simple tap in from Juan Mera's low corss. The winger received a long ball on the left edge of the penalty box before cutting in and going past Aaron Katebe. Juan Mera kept a low ball at the near post and Marcos flicked the ball into the net.

The Red and Golds continued to dominate proceedings thereafter but Robertson's boys made sure they left Kolkata with at least a point.