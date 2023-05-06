Huge injury blow for AC Milan as Rafael Leao limps off just days before Champions League showdown with Inter

Rafael Leao limped off for AC Milan against Lazio on Saturday, just days before their Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter.

Leao limps off after 12 minutes

Replaced by Alexis Saelemaekers

Days before Champions League semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have been dealt a bitter blow, as Leao was forced off with an injury just 12 minutes into the clash with Lazio. It means the Serie A club face an anxious wait to see if the winger will be fit to play in the titanic European semi-final against rivals Inter later this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan can only win the Champions League this season, as Napoli have been confirmed as champions of Serie A, but they face the prospect of being without their biggest asset for the semi-final. Leao has scored 13 goals and laid on 13 assists in all competitions this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? They are continuing to fight for the top four in Serie A, with Inter as their biggest rivals, and they will play the first leg of the semi-final on Wednesday.