How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The Frenchman has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2017

Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the greatest footballers in modern-day football in terms of goalscoring.

Possessing tremendous pace and trickery on the ball, the Paris Saint-Germain star is well on his way to becoming one of France's greatest ever players.

For the national team, Mbappe scored his first goal back in 2017 against the Netherlands and then at the age of 19, he became the second-youngest player behind Pele to score in a World Cup final when he netted in the 65th minute against Croatia to win the coveted trophy in 2018.

Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Mbappe's total France goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

7

4

Euro

4

0

World Cup qualification

12

6

Euro qualification

5

3

UEFA Nations League

15

7

International friendlies

16

8

59

28

How many goals has Mbappe scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2018 World Cup

7

4

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

7

4

Mbappe's Euro Championships record

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2020

4

0

4

0

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2018 World Cup qualifiers

1

2022 World Cup qualifiers

5

6

Mbappe's friendly goals for France

Games

Goals

16

8

Mbappe's France hat-tricks

Match

Goals

Competition

Date

France 8-0 Kazakhstan

4

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

November 13, 2021

Mbappe's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Kazakhstan

4

Netherlands

2

Croatia

2

Argentina

2

Russia

2

Czech Republic

2

South Africa

2

*Data accurate as of September 23

Centurion

Will Mbappe surpass the 50-goal mark for France?