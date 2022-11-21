How many goals will Harry Kane score for England? Heskey predicts Spurs striker to streak ahead of Wayne Rooney's record

Harry Kane is destined to break Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record for England, but how high will he raise that bar? Emile Heskey offers his take.

Spurs striker has 51 goals for his country

Manchester United legend managed 53

Time still on the side of current captain

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham talisman, who is now captain of the Three Lions, has registered 51 efforts for his country in 75 appearances heading into the 2022 World Cup. That haul leaves him just two adrift of Manchester United legend Rooney on 53, with the potential there for Kane – who is just 29 years of age – to post an impressive target for future generations to try and chase down.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in association with Paddy Power, ex-England striker Heskey told GOAL when asked how many international goals a prolific marksman could finish on: “Harry Kane is a relentless striker, scoring all types of goals. If he continues the number of goals he scores each year for England, there is no doubt that he could finish his international career having scored 80 goals. Harry can score a minimum of six goals a year for England, especially when he plays against the smaller nations – he’ll be looking to score three or four against them per game. There is no doubt that when he finishes, he’ll have the record and will be quite far ahead.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane only made his England debut in 2015, but he has been a reliable source of scoring since then – netting 12 goals for the Three Lions in 2018 and 16 across 2021. He will be looking to land back-to-back Golden Boots at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? England are due to open their bid for global glory in the Middle East against Iran on Monday, with Kane set to lead the line for Gareth Southgate’s side, before then going on to face the United States and Wales in their other Group B fixtures.