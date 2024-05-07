Hollywood actresses, ‘World Cup moments’ and Cupsets: How USL teams have beaten MLS counterparts in US Open Cup

America's lower level sides have figured out how to beat Major League Soccer's best - and there could be more wins to come

It was the sheer number of people that struck Mark Briggs: 12,000 in Heart Health Park, and countless more in bars across the city. Sacramento Republic were due to host Sporting KC in the 2022 US Open Cup semi-final, and the eyes of American soccer had turned towards his team.

They were treated to a memorable spectacle. Maalique Foster’s dinked panenka served as the resounding memory of a 5-4 penalty kick win over the MLS side, and sent a USL team to the final of the US’s knockout tournament for the first time since 2007.

The Republic’s now famous run is far from an isolated incident. The Open Cup, although different from its European counterparts, has conjured numerous memorable upsets and unlikely runs over the years - a reminder that the “magic of the cup” is more than just a cliche.

“That's the beauty of a competition like the Open Cup. It can ignite a community, it can bring people together,” Briggs, now in his fifth season as Republic head coach, told GOAL.

Sacramento isn’t alone. In each of the last four iterations of the competition," a USL Championship side has beaten an MLS team. Although those “cupsets” – as they are affectionately dubbed by fans of the American game - all came under different circumstances, and against different teams, they have formed a vital part of the US landscape. And this week, as MLS sides enter the Open Cup, there is room aplenty for more.

The Open Cup is the only competition in the American professional soccer system that pits MLS teams against lower division sides. For USL teams, it is a chance to push for legitimacy, and for their players to show that they can compete at the highest level of the pyramid.

“When you’re coaching the underdog, you've got a bunch of guys who wanna prove that they belong maybe in that league, so getting motivated isn't that difficult,” Birmingham Legion coach Tom Soehn told GOAL.

But there’s a real sense of jeopardy. MLS sides are wary of the possibility of an upset. And while MLS teams, historically, have made relatively simple work of lower-league teams, there remains a legitimate concern that a lower division team’s hunger could tip the balance. Soehn, who coached in MLS from 2001-2017, was constantly aware of that potential across his career at four different top-level franchises.

“I’ve been on both sides of it. When you’re an MLS team and you’re facing a lower league team, you're possibly looking at playing some guys who don’t get to play, but also you look at some guys who say ‘Oh we’re gonna play these guys?’ So their motivation isn’t near what it might be otherwise,” Soehn added.

Bob Lilley, head coach of Pittsburgh Riverhounds, echoed that sentiment.

“You put a top team from a lower division against reserves, they’re going to spring a cupset. They’re not going to beat themselves, they know how to win, and they have continuity between the group,” he said.

Lilley’s Riverhounds fed off that energy last season. The eventual regular season USL champions had started the season poorly, but after snatching a surprise road victory against New England in the Round of 32, they welcomed Columbus Crew to a raucous Highmark Stadium. While Columbus put out a side of mostly backups and academy players, Pittsburgh went full strength.

The result was a comprehensive 1-0 victory for Pittsburgh. Albert Dikwa scored in the 22nd minute, and the Riverhounds refused to sit back and defend. They finished the game with more shots than the visitors, and even though they were out-possessed, most of the game took place in the Crew’s half.

Having a home stadium to feed off was vital, Lilley said. That was perhaps the key for Sacramento in their now-legendary run in 2022. The packed stadium, energy around the city, and backing for a smaller club helped galvanize the side.

Grace Ogata-Beutler

“We became known as America's team,” Briggs said. “The whole country was behind us. It was incredible.”

Sacramento captured the eyes of the wider world during that run. Briggs recalls being stopped at airports by strangers who saw the club badge, and greeted at restaurants while on the road. Actress Kristen Stewart broke away from a movie shoot to wish them luck in a stop in New Mexico.

Still, for all of the excitement the cupsets can manufacture, key actors have emphasized the importance of controlling emotions. Briggs went about it by setting out a plan to mentally prepare his squad for an Open Cup run over the course of the season. Meanwhile, for San Antonio FC coach Alen Marcina, it was about management in the moment ahead of their clash with Austin FC in 2022.

“We didn't want to play up the game that much, because we already knew the guys were highly motivated. So if you say ‘Hey, this is our World Cup moment,’ then I think it would actually work strongly against us,” Marcina said.

It was the correct summation. San Antonio turned in a memorable showing on home soil, overturning a 1-0 deficit, with an 82nd minute equalizer and extra time winner against their in-state rivals.

That day, Austin put out a nearly full strength side. But San Antonio stayed in the game, refused to dig in for the result, and despite seeing less of the ball than their opponents, put 20 attempts on goal over the 120 minutes of play. And that magic - brought about by those games - could yet happen again. The Round of 32 of the 2024 US Open Cup sees eight MLS sides enter the tournament over this week. Dallas, San Jose and Seattle all figure to have tricky matchups, which means Cupset watch is on. And the belief is there to match.

“It can give somebody something to get behind,” Briggs said of the approach USL clubs take against MLS sides. “In America, in the world, everybody loves an underdog.”